Major League Soccer will be the first U.S. contact sport to return, and now it has a huge opportunity to outshine rival leagues

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates his goal scored against Inter Miami CF with midfielder Latif Blessing (7) and forward Brian Rodriguez (17) during the first half at Banc Of California Stadium, March 1, 2020. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | Reuters

It's almost unfair what happened to Major League Soccer. Its regular season and 25th anniversary was interrupted by Covid-19. And for a league "reliant on gameday revenue," it was no surprise when MLS commissioner Don Garber labeled this season "incredibly difficult" when considering money lost due to the season's suspension. But MLS positioned itself to be the first contact sport in the U.S. to resume games when it announced it would reopen on July 8 at Walt Disney World with its "MLS is Back Tournament" featuring all 26 clubs. Games will be played at the ESPN complex in Orlando, starting as early as at 9 a.m. and going all day. The tournament will include group stage games that will count in the regular-season standings. Garber spoke to reporters on Wednesday to discuss the reopening and said the league aimed to resume "games before many other leagues" as MLS wants to restore any "momentum that we had and continue our relationship with our fans, which translate into viewers." Though MLS wasn't in a race, being the first contact league to reopen does have its advantages. First, the opportunity to set viewership records, gain new viewers and having daily live programming until at least July 31, when the National Basketball Association is set to return, is enormous. So MLS needs this tournament to be a success. The league needs it to attract those new eyeballs, and if it can pull off this event, and boost ratings, MLS should be in a position to increase the value of its media rights deal, which Garber made clear is vital to MLS's future. And the league will rely on its innovation around game broadcasts as a strategy.

Going all-in on technology

Garber said more broadcast plans would be announced in the coming weeks, but behind the scenes, MLS wants to roll out an enhanced experience, which it said will pay off in time for a new media rights pact. According to league sources, MLS communicated with soccer leagues overseas and spoke with different tech firms about ways to improve broadcasts. MLS also explored various camera technologies and methods to implement virtual and augmented reality experiences. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss MLS plans. MLS also discussed ways to "incorporate fans" with its partners like Facebook, which recently launched its new Venue app for sports videos. Garber's vision is to use in-depth fan engagement to amplify games, including "virtual advertising" and other production concepts that are in final stages. "You can be assured that we will have an environment that will bring our fans and our supporters close to these matchups," Garber said. The league will use this tournament and as much technology as possible to "fulfill a portion" of the projected $1 billion in lost revenue due to Covid-19, Garber said. And with "new revenue" opportunities limited, Garber added the MLS would move forward with investing in these "unique technologies" for future monetization as gameday revenue will continue to suffer from no or limited attendance.

Still convinced