Scott Minerd, Global Chief Investment Officer at Guggenheim Partner, at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2020.

Guggenheim Partners Global CIO Scott Minerd continued to sound the alarm about the stock market on Thursday, telling CNBC that the recent selloff could be just the start of a roughly 50% decline.

"The recent highs have been a selling opportunity, and I think we're going to have a tough slog here, especially with the increasing number of Covid cases that are coming up as a result of the reopening," he said on "Closing Bell."