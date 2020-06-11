Airlines may struggle to be profitable post-pandemic, Citi says, but sees 'green shoots' on the horizon

Corporate travel is likely to come under pressure in the long term, and that could cause airlines to struggle with profitability, a managing director at Citi said this week.

Still, he said it's "not all bad news" for the industry, with signs of recovery on the leisure side and discounts being offered by manufacturers.

The aviation industry has been hit hard by the global pandemic that led to border closures and travel restrictions. This week, the International Air Transport Association said airlines are expected to lose $84.3 billion this year.

Mark Manduca, associate director of EMEA research at Citi, explained that a small adjustment in corporate travel can have a large impact on an airline's profits.

While mandatory quarantines and strict border rules will impact business travel in the short term, the "proliferation" of virtual meetings could also create a "secular shift" in the long run, he said.

"Given the fact that a 1% movement in corporate travel volumes impact airline profitability by 10%, it's not a crazy supposition to assume that the airline industry will struggle actually to get profitable again," Manduca told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.