A woman walks in the rain outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, April 13, 2020.

CFRA's Sam Stovall said the market sell-off appears to have further to go to the downside, as it pull back from a rapid 45% move higher.

"It could end up shaving 5% to 10 % off the June 8 peak," said Stovall, chief investment strategist and a market historian known for his analysis of past trends.