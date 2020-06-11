US weekly jobless claims total 1.542 million, vs 1.6 million estimate

The pace of unemployment claims declined again last week as the U.S. jobs market continued its plodding recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

Initial claims totaled 1.54 million, compared to the 1.6 million expected from economists surveyed by Dow Jones and a plunge of 355,000 from the previous week's total just shy of 1.9 million.

Though the total decelerated for the 10th straight week, it still represents a stunningly sharp exodus of workers to the unemployment line over the past three months.