US weekly jobless claims total 1.542 million, vs 1.6 million estimate

The pace of unemployment claims declined again last week as the U.S. jobs market continued its plodding recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday.
Initial claims totaled 1.54 million, compared to the 1.6 million expected from economists surveyed by Dow Jones and a plunge of 355,000 from the previous week's total just shy of 1.9 million.
Though the total decelerated for the 10th straight week, it still represents a stunningly sharp exodus of workers to the unemployment line over the past three months.
Those collecting benefits declined as well, totaling 20.9 million, compared to a downwardly revised 21.5 million a week ago and the crisis peak of 24.9 million during the week of May 9. The four-week moving average of continuing claims fell to 21.9 million, a decrease of 404,750 from a week ago.
The report comes a week after the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that nonfarm payrolls increased by 2.5 million in May, though reporting errors have cast some doubt about how aggressive the recovery has been so far.
This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.