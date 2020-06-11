What you need to know about NetEase, the Chinese tech giant that raised $2.7 billion in Hong Kong

NetEase Games logo is seen above the company's booth one day before the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019 in Shanghai, China. VCG | Getty Images

NetEase is a Chinese internet giant but its brand name might not be that well known out of its home market. The company carried out a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Thursday raising $21.09 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.7 billion). Here's a short rundown of the company.

How does it make money?

NetEase is the second-largest online gaming firm in China, behind only Tencent. Most of its revenue comes from this business. In the first quarter of 2019, NetEase raked in net revenue of 17.1 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), an 18.3% year-on-year rise. Of that, nearly 79% came from online games, both on PC and mobile. Some of the company's hit titles include the "Fantasy Westward Journey" series and "LifeAfter." The second major revenue category is what the company calls "innovative businesses and others net revenues," which includes its music streaming service, livestreaming and e-commerce products. This division accounted for over 17% of revenue in the March quarter. NetEase does not break out figures for the individual products. NetEase also has an online education product, known as Youdao, which accounts for just over 3% of revenue. But this unit is growing fast. Youdao's revenue was 541.4 million yuan ($76.5 million) in the first quarter, a 139.8% rise from the same period in 2019.

Stock info

NetEase was listed on the Nasdaq in 2000. On Thursday, it began trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange after carrying out a secondary listing. Each share was priced at 123 Hong Kong dollars. They were higher on the first morning of trade. The Hong Kong listing comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, which looks to threaten some firms listed on Wall Street, particularly those from the world's second-largest economy. Some politicians in Washington are pushing for greater scrutiny of Chinese firms through new proposed legislation that holds the threat of delisting some of those firms in the U.S.

