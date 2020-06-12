One key level should act as support for Apple in case of another sell-off: Analyst

One of the best performing Dow stocks this year could continue its run.

Apple shares have risen 14% in 2020, and Bank of America is betting on more upside. The firm raised its price target to a Street high $390 on Thursday on an expected 5G upgrade cycle and 20% growth in hardware.

"5G is the buzzword, and ultimately I like how Apple has diversified their revenue stream," Blue Line Capital President Bill Baruch said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "This is a company that sells phones. You're going to have to upgrade to this 5G technology over the next 18 months. It's going to rejuvenate that stream."

The charts also suggest a decline in Apple — as seen over the last few days — should be limited, he said.

"It broke out above last year's high, a big resistance level at $327. Now, that is support, and overall you also have a rising trend line from the lows in March, and for me $327 to $330 is going to be a huge support level," he said. "I also want to point out that it did not get the death cross, and the fact that the 50-day moving average rejected crossing below the 200-day moving average in May — it fueled the upside as it has done in many of the tech stocks."