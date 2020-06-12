Cramer's week ahead: This is the 'most overbought market in history'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said a confluence of late buyers and rebound sellers defined the trading activity of the session.

After a roller-coaster day where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ran as high as 3% before dropping as low as 0.2% during intraday trading, the 30-stock index finished the day up 477 points, or 1.90%, to close at 25,605.54.

The S&P 500 ended up 1.31% at 3,041.31 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.01% to close at 9,588.81.

"When you try to rebound from a down-1,800-point day, what we had yesterday, you do get all these anxious" investors who run "smack into a wall of sellers" who are "delighted to get out at a higher price," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's what defined today's choppy action."

Cramer said the market is being shaped by amateur investors biting at low dollar stocks and warned that "rampant speculation" tends to end in disappointment. He said the market, which is attempting to bounce back after being hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic, was due for a pullback.

"If that keeps happening, then we haven't seen the last of those painful reversals, like we had yesterday or in the middle of the day [today], as we work off the most overbought market in history, or at least the most overbought market since S&P started measuring these things 35 years ago," the former hedge fund manager said. "It got too easy and now we all have to suffer as the get-rich-quick crowd gets blown out."

Friday marked the end of a three-week win streak as investors weigh the odds of another Covid-19 outbreak that could slow down America's reopening efforts.

"As long as you think we aren't going into a second lockdown, even as Covid cases spike, then you want to buy your favorite stocks into weakness here," Cramer said.

He went on to give a preview of what's to come for the market next week. All earnings projections are based on FactSet estimates.