Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Caterpillar, airlines & more

Morgan Stanley said in its downgrade of Tesla that it sees China and tech competition as risks for the stock.

"We highlight risks to Sino-US trade, near-term demand, capital needs and tech competition as the key bear vectors we think deserve more attention in the market. ... However, we believe the recent run-up in the share price (+132% YTD vs. the S&P 500 about -7% YTD) to over $1,000 may not reflect a number of important emerging risks, many of them long-term, that have the potential to impact fundamentals (growth and profitability) in a materially negative way and this drives our downgrade of the shares to UW."

Read more about this call here.