Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Caterpillar, airlines & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Morgan Stanley said in its downgrade of Tesla that it sees China and tech competition as risks for the stock.
"We highlight risks to Sino-US trade, near-term demand, capital needs and tech competition as the key bear vectors we think deserve more attention in the market. ... However, we believe the recent run-up in the share price (+132% YTD vs. the S&P 500 about -7% YTD) to over $1,000 may not reflect a number of important emerging risks, many of them long-term, that have the potential to impact fundamentals (growth and profitability) in a materially negative way and this drives our downgrade of the shares to UW."
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock on valuation among other things.
"We'd look to become more positive on Tesla stock again if we had more confidence in the near to intermediate term trajectory of fundamentals, or if valuation became more attractive. We maintain our view that the electric vehicle market offers attractive long-term growth, and we think Tesla will be able to sustain a leading position in EVs (and with solid margins)."
