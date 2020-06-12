HBO is changing the names of its apps again -- here's what you need to know

HBO announced a major reorganization of its three streaming apps on Friday.
Some analysts have said that confusion over the company's app branding have contributed to a bumpy start for HBO Max, AT&T's latest entry into the streaming market, which is facing strong competition from a slew of competitors including Disney+. So, now it's trying to clear that up.
HBO currently has three different apps:
By the end of August, there will be two HBO apps:
The idea is that most HBO subscribers should be using HBO Max unless the platform they pay through hasn't struck a deal to offer it yet. In that case, they'll use a new app named HBO, which is a revised version of HBO Now.
Here's what's changing:
HBO hasn't disclosed HBO Max subscriber numbers and won't until AT&T's earnings announcement next month, a representative said.