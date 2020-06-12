Joanna Hoffman, the former right-hand woman of Steve Jobs, says Facebook is 'peddling in an addictive drug called anger'

Joanna Hoffman speaks on stage at the 2016 MAKERS Conference Day 2 at the Terrenea Resort on February 2, 2016 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Joanna Hoffman, once a close advisor to the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs, has criticized leadership at Facebook for not being accountable for some of the harmful effects the social media platform has had on society.

Hoffman was responding to a question, at the 2020 CogX conference on Tuesday, about the cult of leadership in the technology industry and how people can decouple ego from their work.

"As I look at Facebook, for example, I keep thinking are they really ignorant or is this motivated by something … darker than what appears?" she said on a panel with former colleagues of Apple's offshoot technology company General Magic.

While Hoffman said she had "enormous respect" for what Facebook had achieved she suggested certain aspects of the social media giant were "destroying the very fabric of democracy, destroying the very fabric of human relationships and peddling in an addictive drug called anger."

"You know it's just like tobacco, it's no different than the opioids," she added. "We know anger is addictive, we know we can attract people to our platform and get engagement if we get them p----d off enough. So therefore what, we should capitalize on that each and every time?"

A spokesperson for Facebook wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Facebook has most recently come under fire for its decision not to moderate or take down a post by President Donald Trump, in which he said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," in reference to the George Floyd protests.

Civil rights leaders said they were "disappointed and stunned" by Mark Zuckerberg's "incomprehensible explanations" for keeping Trump's post up, after a Zoom call with the Facebook CEO and COO Sheryl Sandberg last week.