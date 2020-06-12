One gauge is showing that the jobs recovery probably continued into early June

The record gain of jobs in May would not have come as a surprise to those looking at a data set for employee schedules, which also shows that employment growth has continued over the last month, according to a St. Louis Federal Reserve analysis.

Central bank economists said in a blog post this week that employment may have been down 8.75% relative to the start of January during the week of June 5, using a data from a scheduling company called Homebase to estimate how many people have returned to work. That would be an increase of more than 3 percentage points from the week of May 15, which is the week reflected in the most recent nonfarm payrolls report.

The U.S. economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, according the Labor Department, easily beating expectations for a loss of millions of jobs. The department technically uses the 12th of the month as its survey week.

Maximiliano Dvorkin, a senior economist at the St. Louis Fed who conducted the analysis, told CNBC in an interview that it was best to be "cautious" when drawing big conclusions from limited data sets like Homebase's, but its focus on the service sector was helpful.

"The sample is not representative of the whole U.S. economy, but at the same time I would say it's an advantage because you do want to get a good sense of how fast those industries that were most affected are recovering," Dvorkin said.

The difference in employment is not the same as the unemployment rate, which came in at 13.3% in June. That was much better than Wall Street expectations, with economists projecting nearly 20%, but it still reflected unemployment much higher than at any point during the Great Recession that ended 11 years ago. However, as the difference in employment relative to January shrinks, the unemployment rate should come down.