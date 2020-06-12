Skip Navigation
Treasury yields move slightly higher but fears of a second wave persist

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Investors have concerns about a potential second wave in contagion from Covid-19.
  • In addition, the Federal Reserve said earlier this week the U.S. economy is likely to contract 6.5% this year — a more severe downturn than what many were forecasting before.
  • The Federal Reserve is due to submit its latest monetary policy report to Congress at 11 a.m. ET. 

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning, but investors were still cautious about the economy.

At around 2:47 am ET,  the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was moving higher at around 0.6854% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also trading higher at 1.4296%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

This comes after significant drops in U.S. bond yields on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year paper plunged to its lowest level since June 3 to 0.65% and the return on the 30-year money dropped 10 basis points to 1.40%. 

The bond market reacted after a sell-off in equities. Investors were concerned about a potential second wave in contagion from Covid-19. In addition, the Federal Reserve said earlier this week the U.S. economy is likely to contract 6.5% this year — a more severe downturn than what many were forecasting before.

Treasurys

On the data front, import prices and consumer sentiment figures will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET, respectively.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is due to submit its latest monetary policy report to Congress at 11 a.m. ET. 

There are no Treasury auctions planned.