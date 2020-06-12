Treasury yields move slightly higher but fears of a second wave persist

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning, but investors were still cautious about the economy.

At around 2:47 am ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was moving higher at around 0.6854% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also trading higher at 1.4296%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

This comes after significant drops in U.S. bond yields on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year paper plunged to its lowest level since June 3 to 0.65% and the return on the 30-year money dropped 10 basis points to 1.40%.

The bond market reacted after a sell-off in equities. Investors were concerned about a potential second wave in contagion from Covid-19. In addition, the Federal Reserve said earlier this week the U.S. economy is likely to contract 6.5% this year — a more severe downturn than what many were forecasting before.