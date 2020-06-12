Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow gained 477.37 points, or 1.90, to close at 25,605.54. The S&P 500 climbed 1.31% to 3,041.31. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.01% to 9,588.81. Stocks were volatile as they struggled to regain their footing on Friday following their biggest sell-off in three months during the previous session.
The major averages posted their first weekly declines in four as rising concerns over a possible coronavirus resurgence spooked the recently soaring market. The Dow ended the week down 5.55% while the S&P 500 dropped 4.78%. The Nasdaq posted a weekly loss of 2.30%. Those losses marked Wall Street's worst one-week performance since March 20, when they all plunged at least 12%. "We had gone straight up more than 30% without a real sell-off, so you're due for one, and I don't think it's the worst thing in the world," says one trader. "As more states get back, the question becomes: Are they going to ramp up fast enough to please Wall Street? What you're seeing is it'll be hard to do that."
Shares of major tech companies were under pressure, dragging down the broader market. Netflix lost 1.76 and Amazon slid 0.51%.
Retail sales data are set for release next week. Federal Reserve Chairman is set to speak Tuesday and Wednesday.
