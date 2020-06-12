Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Traders with masks work on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 477 points

3-week winning streak snapped

The major averages posted their first weekly declines in four as rising concerns over a possible coronavirus resurgence spooked the recently soaring market. The Dow ended the week down 5.55% while the S&P 500 dropped 4.78%. The Nasdaq posted a weekly loss of 2.30%. Those losses marked Wall Street's worst one-week performance since March 20, when they all plunged at least 12%. "We had gone straight up more than 30% without a real sell-off, so you're due for one, and I don't think it's the worst thing in the world," says one trader. "As more states get back, the question becomes: Are they going to ramp up fast enough to please Wall Street? What you're seeing is it'll be hard to do that."

Tech falls

Shares of major tech companies were under pressure, dragging down the broader market. Netflix lost 1.76 and Amazon slid 0.51%.

What happens next?