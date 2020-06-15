Dr. Scott Gottlieb warns U.S. coronavirus hot spots 'could quickly get out of control'

If states that are experiencing flare-ups in coronavirus infections fail to take the necessary steps to address the spread, local outbreaks could "quickly get out of control," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday.

States like Arizona, Texas and Florida that are seeing surges in confirmed cases, as well as spikes in hospitalizations, in some cases should be conducting aggressive contact tracing, Gottlieb said. Contact tracing occurs when trained personnel interview infected individuals to pinpoint where they were infected and to track down others who might have been exposed.

"We're not going to be able to shut down the country again this summer. We're probably not going to be able to shut down the country again this fall," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "And so we're going to need to try to isolate the sources of these outbreaks and take targeted steps. If we can't do that, these will get out of control."

Nationally, the virus continues to infect about 20,000 people each day, Gottlieb said, adding that it's a higher rate of infection than many other countries that have grappled with large outbreaks. He noted that come the fall, other countries might place travel restrictions on Americans because of the high level of persistent spread.

"We seem to be complacent, to some degree, with 20,000 cases a day. That's an awful lot of infection," he said. "That's why we're seeing these flare-ups and these outbreaks. This is going to become the new norm — these kinds of sprawling outbreaks — if we continue to have this level of infection around the country."

In lieu of shutting down much of the economy and restricting movement again, Gottlieb said contact tracing and targeted responses will be key to the U.S. response.

Different states have made various commitments to contact tracing efforts and the federal government has yet to outline specific criteria that states should strive to meet, such as the number of tracers per 100,000 residents. Oregon is one of the few states that publishes the results of its contact tracing efforts by indicating the percent of total infections that have been traced to an identified origin or cluster.