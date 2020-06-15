Goldman's top stock picker is bullish on tech and bearish on energy

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs' top stock strategist believes the technology sector will continue to outperform in the near term, describing it as the "unrivaled market leader" year-to-date.

In contrast, Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy identified energy as the "biggest laggard" so far this year, adding the investment bank would continue to avoid the sector over the coming weeks.

David Kostin said in a research note dated Friday that analysts at Goldman had been reflecting on a "remarkable" rally during the last three months.

"Many of our client discussions have centered on the apparent disconnect between financial assets and the economy," Kostin said. "Most institutional investors have been stunned by the juxtaposition of the sharpest GDP contraction on record with a 36% market rally, as have we."

"But, the combination of incremental data improvement and extraordinary policy support has been sufficient to assure the forward-looking market that the earnings damage resulting from the virus will ultimately be short-lived," he added.

On Monday, U.S. stocks fell in early trade on fears of a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 592 points, implying a drop of about 664 points at the open. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both slightly lower.

Last week, the major averages registered their worst week since March 20, with the Dow and S&P down 5.5% and 4.7%, respectively. The Nasdaq shed 2.3% over the same period.