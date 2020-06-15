Supreme Court decides not to hear big gun-rights cases, dealing blow to Second Amendment activists

Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court as the Court hears oral arguments in State Rifle and Pistol v. City of New York, NY, in Washington, DC, December 2, 2019.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear appeals of a slew of cases involving gun laws, dealing a blow to Second Amendment activists who seek to expand the rights of gun owners.

The high court denied petitions for appeals of 10 different cases in an order released Monday morning.

The action comes just weeks after the Supreme Court declined to issue a substantive opinion in its first Second Amendment case in nearly a decade. In that case, over a since-repealed New York City handgun regulation, the court said that the controversy was no longer active because the measure had been amended by the city.

But several of the court's conservatives, Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, wrote that they would still have sided with the gun owners challenging the law.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who sided with the majority in the case, urged his colleagues to take another Second Amendment case "soon."

The top court last weighed into the reach of the Second Amendment in a pair of cases in 2008 and 2010 that established the individual right to possess a firearm in the home for self-defense.

Gun rights activists have spent the decade since urging the justices to review whether laws imposing restrictions on carrying guns outside the home, and on certain kinds of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, are lawful.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.