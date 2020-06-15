These are the favorite stocks of retail investors that are beating the pros, according to Goldman

From left: David Portnoy, Erika Nardini of Barstool Sports and Jay Snowden, Penn National Gaming on CNBC's Mad Money, January 29, 2020.

Amateur investors are capitalizing on the market comeback more than Wall Street pros, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman said that the companies popular with the amateurs traders are sharply outperforming hedge funds and mutual funds since the market bottom.

Goldman compiled a portfolio of popular stocks among retail investors and the basket of equities is up 61% since the depths of the bear market in March. Goldman's hedge fund basket is only up 45% in the same period.

These are the best-performing stocks in Goldman's retail investor basket.