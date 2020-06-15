Planning a European vacation? This EU website tells you where you can (and can't) go

If you are planning to vacation in Europe this summer, there is a new official website that tells you where you can visit, how to get there and what coronavirus-related restrictions are in place.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, launched Re-open EU on Monday to provide up-to-date information on the region's travel restrictions. The aim is to boost tourism — a key economic driver for many EU countries — at a time when the industry grapples with severe financial uncertainty due to the pandemic.

The new platform "will provide travellers with easy access to information to help them confidently make their travel plans and stay safe during their trip," European Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Once users choose a destination, a map pops up to show what safety measures are in place, as well as other practical information.

For instance, if you plan to travel to France, the website informs users that there is no compulsory quarantine for people arriving in the country from other EU countries or the U.K., and that all shops, restaurants and bars are open.

It also says that public spaces, such as gardens and beaches, are welcoming visitors as long as social distancing can be maintained. It informs users that people must wear masks in taxis and on other public transport, and that some seats cannot be used to allow for a one-meter distance between individuals.

The new website is available in the 24 official languages of the EU.