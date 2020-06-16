Fed's unprecedented support for stocks pushes James Bianco out of the bear camp, sees potential for new record highs

Market researcher James Bianco is officially out of the bear camp.

He credits the Federal Reserve's unprecedented actions to support the market as the reason to get back into stocks.

"This is a market that's destined to go higher," the Bianco Research president told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday." "It's not out of the realm of possibility we could have new highs before the end of the year."

It's a big shift for Bianco, who went entirely to cash in early March as coronavirus fears were spreading and kept it there. His bearish stance continued through the historic market rebound from the March 23 low.

The game changer? Bianco attributes the recent programs Fed chair Jerome Powell put into place including the decision to start buying individual corporate bonds as sustainable major market drivers.

He contends the Fed has effectively created a market environment where individual investors and day traders think they can't lose despite the historic economic downturn and looming coronavirus risks.