One in five people worldwide is at risk of developing 'severe' cases of Covid-19, scientists claim

Doctors wearing face masks and gloves as a preventive measure attend to a coronavirus patient at the intensive care unit of Albert Schweitzer Hospital.

One in five people around the world could be at risk of developing a severe case of Covid-19, an international team of scientists has estimated.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, health authorities around the world have agreed that people with chronic illnesses are most prone to developing severe or fatal symptoms of the coronavirus.

In a study published on Monday in the Lancet medical journal, researchers from the U.K., China and the U.S. calculated how many people worldwide had pre-existing health conditions that increased their risk of being severely impacted by the virus.

According to the paper, 1.7 billion people around the world — or 22% of the global population — are at "increased risk" of developing severe symptoms if infected with Covid-19.

The study defined individuals at increased risk as those with at least one chronic health condition that was associated with greater vulnerability to the virus. The list of underlying conditions relevant to Covid-19, which included diabetes, chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, was based on guidelines from the WHO and public health authorities in the U.K. and the United States.

"About one in five individuals worldwide could be at increased risk of severe Covid-19, should they become infected, due to underlying health conditions, but this risk varies considerably by age," the report's authors said.

The findings showed that the proportion of people at increased risk worldwide rose to 73% among those over the age of 70, and fell to 4% among people younger than 20.