Private jets boom as wealthy ditch commercial airlines, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Leslie Picker dives into inherent bias on Wall Street, and how it can lead investors to favor race, instead of quality, when it comes to selecting money managers. Plus, CNBC Wealth Editor Robert Frank breaks down the demand surge in the private jet business, as wealthy fliers opt for comfort and peace of mind, over price.

Here's what you missed:

Dow jumps more than 500 points as Wall Street cheers record retail sales comeback

Stocks rose on Tuesday as a record jump in retail sales — coupled with positive trial results from a potential coronavirus treatment and hopes of more stimulus — sent market sentiment soaring. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 526.82 points higher, or 2%, at 26,289.98. The S&P 500 gained 1.9% to end the day at 3,124.74 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8% to 9,895.87. It was the third straight gain for the major averages.

Scientists hail dexamethasone as 'major breakthrough' in treating coronavirus

Dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among Covid-19 patients in what scientists hailed as a "major breakthrough". Results of trials announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation in other diseases, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.

Morgan Stanley's former global diversity chief sues bank for racial discrimination