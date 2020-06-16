Take a look inside a reopened Chili's restaurant

Welcome to the new Chili's.

Like most restaurants across the country, the casual dining chain is reopening its dining rooms after months of its tables sitting idle and relying on takeout and delivery sales.

About 82% of Chili's and its more upscale sister chain Maggiano's Little Italy have welcomed back dine-in customers as of June 9. But the restaurants can't revert to business as usual.

Instead, the two chains are modifying their locations to follow the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state governments. Wait staff wear gloves and masks. Trimmed-down menus are now disposable. Some tables are marked with X in tape as customers space out across the dining room.

Customers appear to be returning to Chili's. During the week ended April 29, same-store sales had plunged 42.1% from a year earlier. By the week ended June 3, same-store sales were down just 18.9%.

Chili's and Maggiano's parent company, Brinker International, announced Tuesday that Chili's is outpacing the rest of the casual dining industry and grabbing market share from rivals. Maggiano's same-store sales, however, remain under pressure. During the week ended May 3, they plunged nearly 70%. The chain's locations are more concentrated in urban areas or malls — both of which have been devastated by the pandemic.

"It's going to take a little bit for those concepts to get back," said Brinker CEO Wyman Roberts.

Brinker also said last week it is generating positive operating cash flow, allowing it to stay current on rent and pay down debt.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.1 billion, have fallen 35% in 2020.

Here's a look inside a reopened Chili's in Lewisville, Texas: