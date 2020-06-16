Texas coronavirus hospitalizations hit new high, up 66% since Memorial Day

The number of people sickened with Covid-19 across Texas' hospitals continues to rise, with coronavirus hospitalizations now up more than 66% since Memorial Day as the state continues to reopen.

There are currently 2,518 patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection, marking the seventh new high in the state in a little over a week, according to updated data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's also up roughly 66% since Memorial Day when there were 1,511 hospitalized Covid-19 patients, state data shows.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, like new cases and deaths, are considered a key measure of the outbreak because it helps scientists gauge how severe it may be. At least 10 states are showing a rise in hospitalizations, according to a CNBC analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Texas was among the first states to relax its statewide stay-at-home order, allowing it to expire April 30 and some businesses to resume operations May 1. On June 3, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to announce the third phase of the state's plan to open additional businesses and activities.