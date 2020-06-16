Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testify live before Senate banking panel

[The stream is slated to start at 10 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies Tuesday before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. The remarks are part of the central bank leader's mandated semiannual testimony before Congress.

In addition to a general speech on the state of monetary policy and the economy, Powell will field questions from legislators on a variety of topics.

Read more:

