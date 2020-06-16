WeWork is talking to NYC private schools about holding classes in offices this fall, CEO says

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani told CNBC on Tuesday that the company is in discussions with private schools in New York City about conducting classes in its office spaces this fall.

"To allow them to get started, they can go into some of our WeWork locations, which sort of fit well as classrooms," Mathrani said in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on "Squawk Box."

Mathrani said the goal is to help schools reduce the density while still allowing for in-person instruction despite the threat of the coronavirus.

This is another indication of the need for flexibility by companies and organizations in a world altered by the Covid-19 crisis, he added.

"Even schools are going beyond just thinking about it in a structured way," said Mathrani, who became CEO in February. "They're opening their minds of how to bring children back into schools."

Mathrani said WeWork's conversations with schools have so far been with only private schools. "Obviously we will extend that to discussions with public schools if we're able to have that conversation."