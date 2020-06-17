Apple stock: History suggests another 40% rally is coming, trader says

As Apple nears another record, Citi is betting on even more gains ahead.

The firm raised its price target on Tuesday to $400, citing the 5G upgrade cycle and wearables growth as catalysts. The prediction surpassed the less-than-a-week-old price target high set by Bank of America, making Citi the street's biggest Apple bull.

Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, sees Apple headed even higher than Citi's target.

"If you look at the three advances since 2013, each has been at least 130% followed by a one-third giveback. The current advance is only 66%, so we can easily — if history is to repeat — see another 70% in years to come, putting us at $490 potentially," Gordon said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

An increase to $490 implies nearly 40% upside and would mark a new high well above its current record of just below $355.