Morgan Stanley says a second wave of coronavirus won't derail Asia's economic recovery

A boy waves a national flag as his dad holds him and uses a smartphone with a selfie stick to take a photo, both wearing protective masks, in front of the portrait of late communist leader Mao Zedong (R, back) at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on January 23, 2020.

Another wave of coronavirus outbreak in Asia will not be as economically damaging as the first, said a Morgan Stanley economist as several countries like China and South Korea recently experienced an uptick in the number of cases.

Worries that a second wave of infections would once again derail the global economy have heightened in recent months as an increasing number of countries are easing restrictions that were imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The first round of lockdown measures, which stalled much of economic activity, sent global economies into a recession.

But Deyi Tan, who is also managing director at Morgan Stanley, said that if there is a second wave, it will likely be more manageable as policymakers have learned to handle such situations.

"A double dip is not in our base case, we do acknowledge that as economies reopen, daily new cases will rise," Tan told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday. A "double dip" refers to a situation in which an economy picks up following a period of decline, but weakens again after that.