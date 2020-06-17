BP outlines how quickly global carbon emissions would need to fall to reach net zero by 2050

People wearing face masks walk on the Bir-Hakeim Bridge near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on March 27, 2020, on the 11th day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The chief executive of energy giant BP said Wednesday that to get to net zero by 2050, the world would need to see lockdown-like reductions in carbon emissions every other year for the next 25 years.

In the London-based oil and gas giant's annual Statistical Review of World Energy, the group said some aspects of global energy trends prior to the coronavirus pandemic had been "encouraging."

It noted the continued strong growth of renewable energy, led by wind and solar power, which increased by a record amount to account for over 40% of the growth in primary energy last year.

At the same time, coal consumption fell for the fourth time in six years, with its share in the global energy mix seen at its lowest level for 16 years.

But, BP CEO Bernard Looney said in the report that other aspects of the energy system "continued to give cause for concern."

That's because coal, one of the dirtiest forms of energy production, remains the single largest source of power generation, accounting for more than one-third of global power in 2019.

Comparatively, renewable energy provides only 10% of global power, according to the report, and would need to grow even more strongly over the coming years to decarbonize the power sector.

"More worrying is the trend for carbon emissions," Looney said.