Slack invested in this online recruiting start-up without ever meeting the CEO in person

At a virtual board meeting in early March, Crosschq CEO Mike Fitzsimmons told directors of his online recruiting company that he was about to make an unexpected call to Slack.

With fears of the coronavirus roiling capital markets and the economy on the verge of shutting down, Fitzsimmons wanted to make sure his early-stage start-up had enough money to ride out a protracted crisis. He'd recently been approached by Jason Spinnell, the head of Slack's venture group, about an investment, but Crosschq wasn't in fundraising mode at the time.

The state of the world had shifted dramatically in just a few weeks. So shortly after the Zoom-based board meeting, Fitzsimmons emailed Spinnell to see if he was still interested in doing a deal, even though they'd never met in person and wouldn't have the chance to for the foreseeable future.

Four Zoom meetings and two months later, Slack participated in a $5.5 million financing round, alongside GGV and other existing Crosschq investors.

"Having been in the start-up world and having been through this enough times, the mechanics of this process were all different," said Fitzsimmons, who ran start-ups and worked in venture capital before co-founding Crosschq in 2018. "You're accustomed to doing investor presentations and PowerPoints in front of the room and it's intimidating and you get peppered with questions. It's a very different game when you're attacking it this way."

Over three months into shelter-in-place orders, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists are being forced to find comfort in the uncomfortable reality that remote dealmaking is their only option. It's a difficult way to start a relationship, and requires investors to rely less on personal dynamics and more on due diligence, incuding checking in with customers, partners and former colleagues of founders to decide if this is the bet worth making.

Spinnell said by email that Fitzsimmons and his team "came highly recommended by a group of trusted mutual investors." He added that Slack has done a "handful of investments" that have come through Zoom connections, but doing so requires "extreme conviction in the product and team."

Slack also tested the product internally for feedback from its people team, Spinnell said. The category of sourcing and retaining talent is important and growing.

"What has changed slightly for us due to the pandemic, is that we're even hungrier for investments that fulfill obvious 'future of work' needs that are even more pronounced in our newly remote world," Spinnell said.