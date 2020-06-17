Here's how to play the top tech trends accelerating from the pandemic, according to Morgan Stanley

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

The coronavirus has changed how many Americans lead their daily lives either at home or at work, and accelerated trends toward digitization and e-commerce, according to a team of Morgan Stanley analysts.

But these dramatic shifts, including working from home, more online food purchases and a rise in contactless payment, mean big upside for investors willing to make big bets on what's expected to be some of the most important technology in the years ahead.