Amazon plans to air Premier League soccer matches for free on Prime and Twitch

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United battles for possession with Bernard of Everton during a Premier League match on December 5, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Amazon has announced that it is making all of its Premier League soccer matches free to watch on Amazon Prime and its live video streaming service, Twitch.

The tech giant, which has the broadcast rights to four Premier League matches, said an Amazon Prime membership won't be required to watch the games.

Amazon's free games include Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (June 29), Everton vs. Southampton (July 6), and Watford vs. Newcastle (July 11). Its fourth fixture is yet to be confirmed.

The stadiums will be practically empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Amazon said a "Stadium Atmosphere" feature will give fans the option to hear the noise of a crowd alongside the match commentary. Sky Sports is also giving viewers a crowd-noise option on its matches.

The games will be presented by Gabby Logan, Roberto Martinez, and Lee Dixon, while Clive Tyldesley, Peter Drury and Ally McCoist will provide the commentary.

Amazon aired its first Premier League games on Boxing Day last year, showing all 10 of the day's games, as well as matches that were on in the lead up to New Year.

The company has reportedly paid £90 million ($112 million) in order to broadcast 20 matches a season over the next three years.

The Premier League has been on pause since March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers resumed fixtures this week and there are 92 matches remaining this season. They will all be played behind closed doors as lockdown measures in the U.K. prevent mass gatherings.

It is the first time Amazon has shown Premier League games live on Twitch, a platform that allows people to watch others playing video games that Amazon bought in 2014 for $970 million.

In the U.K., Sky Sports has pledged to show 25 of its 64 games free on its Pick channel, but BT Sport is yet to say whether it will make any of its 20 allocated fixtures free to watch. The BBC has also been given permission to show four games for free on terrestrial TV.