Colin Kaepernick joins board of Medium, will contribute to blog on anti-racism, civil rights

Jabari Young@JabariJYoung
Key Points
  • Colin Kaepernick will join Medium's board of directors and contribute to a new blog on anti-Black racism and civil rights, the company said in a statement.
  • The free-agent NFL quarterback will write and contribute to editorial features for Medium's new blog "Momentum," he statement said.
  • "He will also interview high profile leaders, activists, and athletes, and create content from these interviews that will live on Medium," it said.
Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. 
Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

Medium CEO Ev Williams announced Thursday that Colin Kaepernick is joining the company as a board member and will publish his own blog on the site on anti-Black racism and civil rights.

Kaepernick, the free-agent National Football League quarterback, will publish "content focused on race and civil rights in America," the company said in a statement announcing the collaboration. 

"I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a board member."

Williams, a Twitter co-founder, said the two sides have been in discussions "for some time," adding Medium will tap into Kaepernick's "perspective, as a partner and leader." 

In his new role, Kaepernick will write and contribute to editorial features for Medium's new blog "Momentum," which will discuss "anti-Black racism and civil rights in our society. He will also interview high profile leaders, activists, and athletes, and create content from these interviews that will live on Medium," the release said.

Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on September 12, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Thearon W. Henderson | Getty Images

Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and oppression. Then a member of the San Francisco 49ers, his move sparked years of controversy, lawsuits, an eventual settlement and a blown attempt to reconcile after Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL.

The NFL apologized for not listening to its players who, like Kaepernick, also kneeled during the anthem, after the league came under fire following the death of George Floyd. The image of then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died is compared to Kaepernick's stance during his peaceful protest.

In an interview with ESPN, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and would "encourage" a club signing Kaepernick, 32, who helped the 49ers get to the Super Bowl in 2013. 

"We welcome him to that table and to be able to help us and make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in communities," Goodell said.

