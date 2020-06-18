Colin Kaepernick joins board of Medium, will contribute to blog on anti-racism, civil rights

Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City.

Medium CEO Ev Williams announced Thursday that Colin Kaepernick is joining the company as a board member and will publish his own blog on the site on anti-Black racism and civil rights.

Kaepernick, the free-agent National Football League quarterback, will publish "content focused on race and civil rights in America," the company said in a statement announcing the collaboration.

"I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry," Kaepernick said in a statement. "I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a board member."

Williams, a Twitter co-founder, said the two sides have been in discussions "for some time," adding Medium will tap into Kaepernick's "perspective, as a partner and leader."

In his new role, Kaepernick will write and contribute to editorial features for Medium's new blog "Momentum," which will discuss "anti-Black racism and civil rights in our society. He will also interview high profile leaders, activists, and athletes, and create content from these interviews that will live on Medium," the release said.