Under investigation, Hungary is against linking the new EU-wide stimulus with democratic values

Hungary is against the idea of making upcoming EU-wide stimulus conditional on respecting the Union's democratic values — an opinion that's likely to spark further tension with its European partners.

Some European governments, mainly French officials, have argued that countries that challenge European democratic values should not receive funding from the EU budget, a common basket that backs projects across the region. This issue is now at the forefront of EU discussions as the 27 capitals negotiate the distribution of the next budget.

"The rule of law procedure is way too general and I am afraid over politicized. So we wouldn't like to have that element included in there because that, I am afraid, will end up in endless political debates," Gábor Gion, state secretary for financial policy affairs in Hungary, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Wednesday.

Hungary has been under investigation since 2018 for a potential "serious breach" of the European Union's values. According to European law, these are: respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. The Hungarian government has dismissed such concerns and the issue has sparked division among the 27 EU leaders.

A spokesperson for the European Commission, the institution in charge of overseeing compliance with the EU treaties, said: "The Commission has already shown that it is determined to use all the instruments at its disposal to address the concerns raised by certain measures adopted by the Hungarian authorities."