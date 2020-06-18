Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says there's 'no question' Huawei routed data to Beijing

Huawei is a national security risk and has engaged in unacceptable acts like routing network information to the Chinese government, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has claimed.

"There's no question that Huawei has engaged in some practices that are not acceptable in national security," Schmidt said in a documentary to be aired on BBC radio.

"There's no question that information from Huawei routers has ultimately ended up in hands that would appear to be the state," he added. "However that happened, we're sure it happened."

The telecommunications giant has often been accused of posing risks to national security, with U.S. officials worried it could enable Chinese espionage. Washington has put significant pressure on allies to bar Huawei from accessing their next-generation 5G mobile networks. The U.K. is now reviewing a decision to allow the firm a restricted role in its 5G rollout.

Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations that it passes data to Beijing and insists it's independent from government. Vice President Victor Zhang told the BBC that Schmidt's suggestion Huawei was handing customer data to the Chinese authorities was "simply not true."