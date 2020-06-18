Goldman Sachs has a 'World Winners' portfolio of global companies with superior growth prospects

The PayPal application is seen on an iPhone

The next bull market for stocks won't be driven by valuation expansion, according to Goldman Sachs, and as the opportunity for alpha to outperform relative to riding the whole market grows, the firm said that stock picking will become more important.

The firm noted that while growth over the last decade has been dominated by U.S. tech companies, looking forward investors should take a more global approach as trends like Med-Ttech, Fintech, Ed-tech and Green-tech become more popular.

With that in mind, Goldman compiled a list of 50 stocks — all with buy ratings — that are "world winners" and present opportunity for structural growth.

Here are some of the names on the list: