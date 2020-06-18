McDonald's will reportedly keep dozens of items off the menu for the foreseeable future

McDonald's is reportedly planning to keep salads, bagels and yogurt parfaits off its menus for the foreseeable future after the coronavirus pandemic led the company to shrink its offerings.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the fast-food chain told U.S. franchisees that it plans to add back seven items by July, but dozens more will remain off of the menu. Returning items include hot tea, three desserts, two variations of the Quarter Pounder and the Bacon McDouble, according to the newspaper.

Executives reportedly told franchisees that some of the removed items, like salads, could return down the road.

The slimmed-down menu helped McDonald's fill drive-thru orders quickly, even if its kitchens were short staffed. It cut items that were more complex or didn't sell as well and limited breakfast to only morning hours. About a year ago, the chain had phased out some items, like its line of premium burgers, in a bid to speed up its service times.

Franchisees have pushed for a shorter menu. The National Owners Association, an independent advocacy group for McDonald's U.S. franchisees, said in early June that keeping menus simplified was its top priority. The Journal reported that the group, which represents about 80% of franchisees, voted last week to drop all-day breakfast permanently.

On Tuesday, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors at the virtual Evercore ISI conference that the company will add items back but it is "unlikely" that McDonald's will return to its pre-Covid menu.

The changes to McDonald's menu will also include its new crispy chicken sandwich, which it tested in December and January, and new baked goods for breakfast.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

