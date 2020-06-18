NATO chief sees no 'imminent threat' against allies in face of China, Russia tensions

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sees no imminent threats to members of the 30-country alliance, even in the face of a rising China and worsening relations with Russia, he told CNBC on Thursday.

"Those two nations [China and Russia] are two very different challenges for NATO. We don't see any imminent threat against any NATO ally," Stoltenberg told CNBC's Hadley Gamble from Brussels.

"But we have to respond to a changing world where we see a more assertive Russia, we see a Russia which is investing heavily in new modern capabilities, including new missiles, and we have seen the aggressive actions of Russia against Ukraine."

The comments come amid the lowest point since the Cold War for relations between Russia and the West, with Moscow still under U.S. and multilateral sanctions for its annexation of Crimea and war in eastern Ukraine as well as U.S. withdrawals from landmark weapons treaties.

"At the same time we see a fundamental shift in the global balance of power with the rise of China," the secretary-general said. "They will soon have the largest economy in the world. They have the second-largest defense budget, and they're investing heavily in missiles and nuclear weapons programs that can reach all NATO-allied countries."

"There is one important message, and that is that we have to stand together, North America and United States, because together we are 50% of the world's economic might and 50% of the world's military might. So as long as North America and Europe stand together, we are safe and we are secure."

The comments come at a time when unity across the alliance appears to be in an increasingly precarious position. Stoltenberg's statements coincide with revelations from a soon-to-be-released tell-all book by President Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton, who alleges that Trump brought America to the brink of abandoning NATO.

Trump on Thursday tweeted that the book "is a compilation of lies and made up stories."

The president has made no secret of his frustration with the 71-year-old alliance, and has disparaged and criticized it openly, to the opprobrium of many foreign policy and military veterans.