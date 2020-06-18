NYC lawmakers pass bill requiring police to disclose surveillance technology

NYPD Police officers listen as Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch and representatives from other NYPD and law enforcement unions holds a news conference at the Icahn Stadium parking lot on June 9, 2020 to address the "current anti-law enforcement environment." in New York.

Members of the New York City Council voted Thursday to enact a bill that will require the police department to disclose how it uses technology to surveil the public.

The passage of the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act, which Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he was prepared to sign into law, is another signal of the current police reform movement's impact on the legislative agenda. The bill was first introduced in 2017 but has gained renewed momentum following the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who was pinned to the ground by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. It passed by a vote of 44 to 6 and several other bills seeking to reform policing tactics and transparency also passed on Thursday.

"There has been a groundswell of support because I think people have realized that the time is now," the POST Act's lead sponsor, Council Member Vanessa Gibson, said at a press conference Wednesday hosted by the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), which has supported the legislation.

The bill aims to hold the NYPD accountable for its use of surveillance technologies by requiring it to release information about how it uses such tools and what safeguards are in place to prevent them from being exploited. It would also create an annual oversight system to audit compliance with department policies.

Prior to the bill's enactment, New Yorkers, like citizens in many parts of the U.S., have not had full access to information on how they're being monitored by police departments. Researchers and advocates for privacy and racial justice told CNBC the lack of transparency makes it difficult to know what citizens could be up against. At a time when distrust of law enforcement has reached a boiling point following several documented deaths of Black people at the hands of police, some fear how their data could be captured and used against them, especially when participating in protests.

"Our ability to represent our clients, overwhelmingly people of color, is hindered by the clandestine use of surveillance against them, their families and their communities," Jerome Greco, a public defender at the Legal Aid Society, said at Wednesday's conference. "We cannot wage a zealous fight in court on their behalf if we do not even know there is something to fight over."

Greco referenced a 2017 ruling by a Brooklyn judge that found police must obtain a warrant to track the cell phone of a criminal suspect. While he counted the ruling as a win, he said the group has still been unable to identify many past cases where the technology was used without a warrant.

In the absence of regulation, several tech companies have taken measures to limit how their tools can be used by police. IBM, Amazon and Microsoft all took steps back from selling their facial recognition technology to law enforcement, though they left open the possibility of reentering those relationships. Foursquare made a point of not sharing analytics related to the protests, CEO David Shim told CNBC.