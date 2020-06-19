British Fashion Council chief calls on the industry to act on their comments against racism

The chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC) told CNBC there is "a huge amount of embarrassment" that it's taken the global response to the death of George Floyd to make the industry and society reflect and focus on racism.

Caroline Rush, who has led the not-for-profit industry body since 2009, was speaking after the recent launch of the first ever digital London Fashion Week. She said it's important for businesses to now follow through on their comments against racism and to make sure action is taken.

"I think everyone has to look at their boards. They have to look at their recruitment processes. They have to actively go out and look at their community. They have to champion and be the supporters and the allies to the individuals within their organization and really reflect, is your business a culture that is welcome to individuals and to minority groups, you know, of all kinds?" she said.

In the U.S., fellow trade association the Council of Fashion Designers of America has also introduced measures to address race and representation after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in the custody of the Minneapolis police which sparked anti-racism protests in the U.S. and around the world.

The organization's chairman, acclaimed designer and fashion icon Tom Ford, and president and CEO, Steven Kolb, have urged members "to ensure that they have a racially balanced workforce" and challenged the retail sector of the fashion industry "to ensure that their roster of brands and their product assortment is representative of the Black talent within the industry."

There have been signs of an increase in representation within parts of the industry over the last few years, especially on global Fashion Week runways.

According to a recent diversity report by social forum The Fashion Spot, over twice as many nonwhites appeared on the runways in fall 2019 compared with spring 2015, a rise from 17% to almost 40%.

The BFC has announced plans to broaden the diversity of its own board of directors and review its recruitment processes to address the need for greater representation.