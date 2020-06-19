Businesses and workers are fighting over coronavirus lawsuit liability

As Phase One of reopening begins in Northern Virginia, a waitress with a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serves diners at a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., May 29, 2020.

As U.S. stores, restaurants and offices reopen in some parts of the country following coronavirus shutdowns, many businesses are worried they'll see an uptick in lawsuits from sick workers and customers.

Thomas Ward, founder of Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa in Orlando, Florida, said he's taken the proper safety precautions at his restaurant, but some customers continue to show up without masks. Ward fears this could lead to an employee catching the coronavirus and, later on, a lawsuit alleging he didn't do enough to protect them.

"As small businesses, we have to protect ourselves because there are frivolous lawsuits out there," Ward said. "We follow all the rules with temperature checks, gloves, masks, stickers on the floor for social distancing, but a lot of customers aren't wearing masks."

Business owners' concerns have caught the attention of Congress, as lawmakers weigh the possibility of passing another Covid-19 stimulus package. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would push to include liability protections for businesses in upcoming legislation.

"If there's any red line, it's on litigation," McConnell said last month. "The litigation epidemic has already begun."

The move has garnered broad support from Republicans in Congress, who argue businesses need greater protection from lawsuits by customers or workers who catch the virus and say the business was the source of the infection. Without these protections, they say businesses will be hampered by lawsuits, which could slow down their efforts to reopen. Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) are also lobbying for Congress to pass the legislation.

Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have said they'd fight limits to litigation, arguing such proposals could restrict workers' right to sue. Labor advocacy groups also say these protections have the potential to shield bad businesses that aren't doing enough to protect their employees, which could put workers' lives at risk.

"The courts are a complementary feature for holding people accountable," said Remington A. Gregg, counsel for civil justice and consumer rights at Public Citizen. "So if you take away an employee's right to go to court, then there's absolutely no way for workers to hold bad actors accountable."

Business groups advocating for the proposal have stressed to lawmakers that a legal shield would be limited to the pandemic and that it's not meant to relinquish workers' ability to sue their employer. McConnell has previously suggested the shield would protect employers between December 2019 through 2024.

"We're not interested in protecting bad actors, which is why we're not looking for a blanket liability shield," said Linda Kelly, general counsel for the National Association for Manufacturers. "We're asking for a heightened standard to apply before liability would apply."

If immunity isn't granted at the federal level, some businesses may still be shielded from lawsuits as a result of state laws.

Arizona, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York are among several states that have passed laws providing immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits for certain health care facilities, while laws in Iowa, North Carolina and Utah protect a broader range of businesses. Louisiana passed a bill last month that bars diners from suing a restaurant and claiming it gave them the coronavirus.

At least six states have passed bills that allow businesses to require that customers sign waivers, saying they won't sue if they catch the coronavirus.