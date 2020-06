(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist told CNBC on Friday that investors shouldn't be rattled by news like Apple's decision to close some of its stores in Florida and Arizona.

"Until we have a vaccine or until we get herd immunity or there's a belief that we have herd immunity and the virus has been eradicated, there's going to be moments of doubt," Mike Wilson said on "The Exchange."