John Bolton should 'claw back' tell-all book on Trump, government lawyer argues to judge

WASHINGTON – A lawyer for the U.S. government said Friday that former national security advisor John Bolton's decision to publish a damning book about his time serving President Donald Trump is "a flagrant breach of" Bolton's agreement to not write about classified matters.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Morrell also argued, during a court hearing before a federal judge, that it is Bolton's responsibility to now "claw back" all copies of his book, "The Room Where it Happened," which is due to be released next Tuesday.

"He's created this mess, he's created this problem," Morrell argued in support of his request that Senior Judge Royce Lamberth issue an injunction in U.S. District Court in Washington barring the book from being published, for now.

The Justice Department alleges in a lawsuit that the memoir contains classified information, and on Thursday, asked Lamberth to halt distribution and sale of the book, details of which already have been widely reported.

Morrell said that Bolton had agreed as part of his job in the federal government that he would not publish a book containing classified information.

"In exchange for money, he has broken that promise," Morrell said during the hearing, which was conducted via telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a problem of his own making, the onus on him to solve it."

Morrell called Bolton's move to publish the book before receiving approval from the government as part of a review process for classified material "a flagrant breach of the defendant's commitment."

"It is not his role or entitlement to decide when the process is done," the lawyer said.

But before Morrell argued his case, the judge raised the question of whether it was too late now to stop the book from being sold, given the fact that copies of it have already been shipped nationwide.

"The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn," Lamberth said. "It certainly looks difficult to me what I can do about those books all over the country."

Morrell told the judge "deterrence matters, and there's a massive government interest" in making sure agreements to not disclose classified information "are not breached willy-nilly." He said that Bolton could direct the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, to contact distributors and ask for copies of the book to be shipped back.

Bolton's lawyer Charles Cooper told the judge, "Ambassador Bolton fulfilled his contractual obligation not just in spirit, but too the letter."

But Lamberth shot back, "That's not true. He didn't get written authorization."

The judge added, "I don't understand why he didn't" filed suit against the government if he thought the review process was taking too long, or was making incorrect determinations about what material in a draft of the book is classified.

Cooper later said that "until these motion papers were presented by the government, there was never even a hint — a hint! — that there might be sensitive compartmentalized information in the manuscript."