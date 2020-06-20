Judge rules no new hearing over Remington rifle complaints

The judge who approved a landmark class action settlement in 2017 involving Remington's most popular bolt-action rifle is refusing to reopen the case despite complaints that some guns are continuing to malfunction even after they have been repaired.

The case involves Remington's iconic Model 700 rifle, which CNBC has been investigating since 2010. Lawsuits have alleged the company covered up a design flaw that allows the guns to fire without the trigger being pulled, leading to dozens of deaths and hundreds of serious injuries.

Remington has always maintained that the guns are safe and free of defects. But the company agreed in the class action settlement, reached in 2014, to replace the triggers on millions of guns, free of charge, to put an end to the litigation.

As the deadline to file a claim under the settlement approached in April, CNBC reported that several customers had complained to the company that retrofitted guns were continuing to malfunction. That prompted two Remington customers who had objected to the original settlement to go back to court and ask the judge to hold a hearing based on CNBC's reporting.

But in a three-page ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Ortrie D. Smith in Kansas City, Missouri, declined.

"If an individual has a claim related to the replacement trigger mechanism, this lawsuit is not the proper avenue for such a claim," Smith wrote.

Remington had argued against reopening the case, saying that the replacement trigger mechanism known as the XMark Pro (XMP) is safe.

"The Court already has addressed the efficacy of the XMP trigger mechanism, and (CNBC)'s article provides no reason to revisit those findings," wrote Remington attorney Amy Crouch.