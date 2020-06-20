Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are some under-the-radar calls from analysts this week: Nike, Microsoft, Best Buy & more

Michael Bloom
Pedestrians pass a T-Mobile ad in the New York City subway.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

The coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath have created a unique buying opportunity for a variety of stocks, according to some under-the-radar calls from analysts this week.

They include T-Mobile, Nike, Centene, SAIC and Microsoft.