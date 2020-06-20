Trump and RNC raised $74 million in May, trailing Biden's haul

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on January 9, 2020.

President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee combined to raise $74 million in the month of May, the Trump campaign announced on Saturday.

The haul is less than presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's total haul that same month and it represents the first time Biden and the Democratic National Committee combined to raise more than their Republican opponents. The campaign says the amount was raised through the campaign, the RNC and their joint fundraising committees.

They combined to have $265 million on hand going into June.

The developments come as Trump holds his first in-person campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. It's also on the heels of Biden and the DNC announcing they raised over $80 million over that same time period. It's the most his campaign and the DNC have combined to raise in the 2020 election cycle.

Trump has been under scrutiny for how his administration has handled the early goings of the pandemic and the ongoing nationwide protests that were initiated in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Biden has been leading in most national polls in recent months. A Real Clear Politics national polling average has Biden up close to 9 points over the president.