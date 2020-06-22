Skip Navigation
Airbnb CEO says the company is ready for another downturn thanks to significant cost cuts

Deirdre Bosa@dee_bosa
Key Points
  • Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company made significant cost cuts to prepare it for another downturn if Covid-19 cases spike again.
  • Chesky also said the company is waiting for the market to settle before it moves forward with its plans to go public, which were put on pause this year due to the pandemic.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sat down with CNBC's Deirdre Bosa to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery and going public.