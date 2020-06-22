Apple will let iPhone users change default mail and browser apps, addressing antitrust concerns

Apple made two changes to its software on Monday during its WWDC conference that address concerns made by competitors that the iPhone maker yields excessive control over its platform.

When iOS 14 is released this fall, iPhone users will be able to change their default mail and browser apps from Apple's Mail and Safari apps, Apple said on its website. Upon clicking a link of an email address or composing a new message, their preferred app will come up, instead of Apple's offering.

Apple's HomePod smart speaker will also support third-party services music services, the company said in a presentation slide on Monday, addressing one of Spotify's main complaints to European Union antitrust regulators that Apple unfairly favors its own music-streaming service.

Apple's WWDC conference is taking place virtually as the company's platform is under increased scrutiny. Officials in the U.S. and Europe are looking into whether Apple's control of its App Store could be anticompetitive, and top app makers are criticizing the practice of taking a 30% cut of digital services as well as its approval process.

If the changes are successful at addressing competitor complaints, they could point to a path forward for Apple as it navigates antitrust scrutiny. An Apple representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Last week, scores of developers revolted on social media about App Store rules, after the makers of email app Hey said that Apple threatened to remove their service over a requirement that it use the company's payment system for subscriptions, which would hand over 30% of sales to Apple. In what the developers called a "truce," Apple eventually approved a Hey update over the weekend.