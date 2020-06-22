Asia stocks set to trade lower as virus cases stateside surge again; China's loan prime rate ahead

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower as the number of coronavirus cases stateside soared again.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,265 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,280. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,478.79.

Shares in Australia were also set to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 5,854.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,942.60.

Investors will watch for market reaction to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., with more than 30,000 new infections reported on Friday and Saturday — the highest daily totals since May 1 — according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, an official said Sunday that the Chinese capital of Beijing is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, according to Reuters. That development came on the back of a recent cluster of infections that was found in the city.