The entrance from the elevators, designed to resemble a tunnel entering a stadium, is pictured at the new DraftKings office in Boston on March 25, 2019.

Investors should buy DraftKings stock as the political landscape becomes more favorable for the gambling industry and sports betting picks up post Covid-19, an analyst at Jefferies said Monday.

Analyst David Katz initiated coverage of the sport-betting company with a buy rating and a price target of $55 per share. That target implies a 12-month upside of 30% from Friday's close of $42 per share.